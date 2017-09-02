Volkov and Struve Go Toe-to-Toe, Take Fight of the Night Honors (UFC Rotterdam Bonuses)

The UFC’s return to Rotterdam wasn’t the splashiest of fight cards, but it delivered with numerous finishes and exciting battles.

Proving their worth as the headlining bout, heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve went toe-to-toe deep into the third round to give Dutch fans a thrill.

While Volkov clearly established himself as a worthy title contender with the victory, Struve was no easy win for the former Bellator champion. Every time Volkov rocked Struve, the lanky Dutch fighter would answer back. Each had the other in trouble throughout the fight and both men were bloodied and bruised, but Struve couldn’t fend off Volkov’s onslaught late in the third frame.

Their back-and-forth battle earned Fight of the Night honors, securing each a $50,000 bonus on top of his fight purse.

On the undercard, Mairbek Taisumov used just 84 ticks of the clock to land a bone-crushing knockout blow to Felipe Silva, earning one of two Performance of the Night bonuses for his effort.

Earlier in the night, Zabit Magomedsharipov earned his Performance of the Night bonus by securing a second-round rear-naked choke to finish Mike Santiago.

UFC Fight Night 115 Fighter Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Stefan Struve

Performance of the Night: Mairbek Taisumov

Performance of the Night: Zabit Magomedsharipov

