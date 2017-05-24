HOT OFF THE WIRE
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov: UFC Fight Night Stockholm Preview

May 24, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the UFC Fight Night Stockholm co-main event between Volkan Oezdemir and Misha Cirkunov going down Sunday in Sweden.

