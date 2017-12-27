HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Dana White

featuredDana White: If Georges St-Pierre Ever Returns He Won’t Be Fighting Conor McGregor

Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Re-Upped with the UFC, Details Her Long-Term Future

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls for Conor McGregor: ‘The Biggest Fight in UFC History’

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Volkan Oezdemir to be Arraigned Just Days Before Fighting Daniel Cormier

December 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

Volkan Oezdemir is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment in Florida just days before he is slated to challenge light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in Boston.

Oezdemir was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bond in November for an incident outside of a bar in Florida, which occurred in August of 2017. Oezdemir was originally charged with 2nd Degree Felony Battery, but the charge was later reviewed by the Florida State Attorney’s Office and reduced to a 3rd Degree Felony, according to filings with the Clerk’s Office of Broward County, Florida.

He is alleged to have punched and knocked out a man outside of a Ft. Lauderdale bar, who required medical attention at a local hospital.

Though Oezdemir and his team have insisted that he did nothing wrong and acted in accordance with Florida law at the time of the incident, the 28-year-old UFC light heavyweight will have to go before Judge Barbara Duffy on Jan. 9 in Broward County Circuit Court, facing a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

Oezdemir is scheduled to challenge Cormier for the light heavyweight title on Jan. 20 in Boston, which is just 11 days after the arraignment at which Oezdemir is required to appear.

TRENDING > Royce Gracie: Why I Chose to Fight

Despite having to appear in court, Oezdemir has been steadfast in his confidence that he will be fighting on Jan. 20 and he will defeated Cormier to become the UFC’s next light heavyweight champion.

UFC 220 is headlined by Stipe Miocic putting his heavyweight title on the line against fast-rising star Francis Ngannou.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA