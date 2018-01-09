Volkan Oezdemir Pleads Not Guilty in Felony Battery Case, Will Still Compete at UFC 220

Volkan Oezdemir is still shipping up to Boston to face Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 after his arraignment on pending battery charges took place in Florida on Tuesday.

Oezdemir appeared in a Broward County courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to charges of felony battery with great bodily harm after he was involved in an alleged bar fight back in August. The news of Oezdemir’s plea was first reported by MMAFighting.

The alleged victim in the case has claimed that Oezdemir knocked him unconscious before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Oezdemir was arrested and posted $10,000 bond last year before requesting a trial on Tuesday after entering his plea of not guilty. Oezdemir by way of his attorney has stated that he denies the charges and the top ranked light heavyweight contender was only defending himself in the altercation.

If found guilty, Oezdemir faces up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Oezdemir’s immigration status could also be called into question if found guilty.

While Oezdemir previously had to surrender his passport following his arrest and release, the upcoming court case won’t affect his ability to travel to Boston for the fight with Cormier on Jan. 20.

Oezdemir’s next scheduled court date is slated for Feb. 22 in Fla.