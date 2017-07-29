Volkan Oezdemir Makes Quick Work of Jimi Manuwa (UFC 214 Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

The light heavyweight division has a new contender.

Volken Oezdemir made short work of No. 3 ranked Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, finishing
“Poster Boy” by knockout in 42 seconds.

After meeting in the center of the Octagon, the two fighters clinched.  As Manuwa pressed Oezdemir against the cage, The Swiss fighter delivered a series of left hands to the body and head.  One staggered Manuwa. 

The two disengaged and Oezdemir chased Manuwa and delivered a left hand that floored the 37-year-old.  He followed him to the canvas and finished the fight with hammer fists rendering Manuwa unconscious. 

“I don’t know what’s happening in my hands, but that’s dynamite,” he said after the knockout win. 

With the one-sided destruction of Manuwa, Oezdemir wants to fight for the light heavyweight title next.  Undefeated in the UFC with 3 consecutive wins, Oezdemir asked to face the winner of Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones in his next outing. 

“Look at that, that’s my new nickname.  I’ve got no time, so I want the winner of tonight’s bout for sure,” he said.

