Volkan Oezdemir Faces Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua at UFC Fight Night in Chile

A light heavyweight showdown is headed to Chile as former title contender Volkan Oezdemir is scheduled to meet former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on May 19.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Oezdemir will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a loss to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in his most recent fight. Prior to that setback, Oezdemir had won his first three UFC fights in a row including back-to-back knockouts against Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa.

As for “Shogun”, the legendary light heavyweight has been sidelined since last March while dealing with various injuries, but he’s currently riding a three fight win streak including a knockout against Gian Villante in his last bout.

Now the former UFC champion will attempt to make it four in a row and possibly get back into title contention should he defeat Oezdemir in May.

UFC Fight Night in Chile goes down on May 19 with the promotion making its first appearance in the South American country.