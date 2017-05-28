Volkan Oezdemir Face-Plants Misha Cirkunov in 28 Seconds (UFC Stockholm Results)

Light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Misha Cirkunov squared off in the UFC Fight Night 109 co-main event on Sunday with both hoping to emerge as a new contender in the 205-pound division. 28 seconds into the fight, Oezdemir was celebrating his second Octagon win.

The two top ten light heavyweights immediately went to work. Cirkunov landed a left hand that got Oezdemir’s attention. He pressed forward with a flurry and Oezdemir stepped to his right and landed a right hand that left Cirkunov face first on the canvas.

Oezdemir made his UFC debut in February, taking a fight against Ovince Saint Preux on short notice. He defeated OSP by split decision and leaped into the top five rankings. He proved his spot in Stockholm with the quick finish of No. 7 ranked Cirkunov.

RELATED > UFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

“That’s the second time people were not thinking about me, but I’m here now. Count on me,” said Oezdemir following the win. “I had my game plan and did everything well because the only thing I have to do is impose my right hand and that’s it. Once I hit, it was done.”

Oezdemir ended Cirkunov’s eight-fight winning streak and now sets his sights on the top of the division.

“I came from nowhere and made my way to the top by fighting top ranked guys. I’m just going to go do the same. I’m going to climb the rankings now,” he said.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram