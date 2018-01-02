Volkan Oezdemir: Cormier Has to Know It’s Somebody Special Facing Him

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Volkan Oezdemir has made a meteoric rise in the UFC light heavyweight division. He came to the Octagon and reeled off victories over three of the UFC’s top 205-pound fighters.

He now will face the toughest test of his career, under the brightest lights of his career, when he challenges light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 on Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou’s Intense First UFC 220 Face-Off

But as big of a test that is for Oezdemir, he thinks Cormier should realize that challenge that will be standing across from him in the Octagon.