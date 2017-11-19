               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFabricio Werdum Wins Lopsided Decision Over Marcin Tybura, Full UFC Fight Night Results

UFC Fight Night Werdum vs Tybura Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredFour Fighters Miss Weight (UFC Sydney Weigh-in Results)

Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Defends Women’s Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm at UFC 219

Volkan Oezdemir Arrested for Aggravated Battery in Florida

November 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on a charge of aggravated battery.

No further details were available outside of the arrest record from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department in Florida including Oezdemir’s mugshot along with information that he’s being held on $10,000 bond.

Under Florida law, aggravated battery is listed as a second degree felony.

Oezdemir’s timing for the arrest couldn’t come at a worse time for the Swiss fighter as he was expected to face light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in early 2018 with the title on the line.

Oezdemir burst onto the scene in 2017 with three straight wins including knockouts over Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov to put him within striking distance of the title.

There have been rumors that Cormier and Oezdemir could potentially meet at UFC 220 in January at a card scheduled for Boston, but it’s impossible to know right now if this arrest will affect that potential matchup.

The UFC has not issued a statement yet regarding Oezdemir’s arrest.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA