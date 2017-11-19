Volkan Oezdemir Arrested for Aggravated Battery in Florida

UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on a charge of aggravated battery.

No further details were available outside of the arrest record from the Broward County Sheriff’s Department in Florida including Oezdemir’s mugshot along with information that he’s being held on $10,000 bond.

Under Florida law, aggravated battery is listed as a second degree felony.

Oezdemir’s timing for the arrest couldn’t come at a worse time for the Swiss fighter as he was expected to face light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in early 2018 with the title on the line.

Oezdemir burst onto the scene in 2017 with three straight wins including knockouts over Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov to put him within striking distance of the title.

There have been rumors that Cormier and Oezdemir could potentially meet at UFC 220 in January at a card scheduled for Boston, but it’s impossible to know right now if this arrest will affect that potential matchup.

The UFC has not issued a statement yet regarding Oezdemir’s arrest.

