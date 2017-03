Vitor Belfort’s Strategy is to Finish Kelvin Gastelum (UFC Fortaleza Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

“The Phenom” and ninth-ranked middleweight Vitor Belfort returns to the Octagon to prove once again that he is still one of the most dangerous strikers in the world when he takes on No. 10 ranked Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night Fortaleza on Saturday.

