Vitor Belfort Wants to Rematch Kelvin Gastelum

July 24, 2017
NoNo Comments

Though Vitor Belfort had been indicating retirement was in his future in between his last two bouts, he has since shifted gears. He is now calling for a rematch with Kelvin Gastelum

After his victory over Nate Marquardt in June, Belfort stated that he intended to keep fighting, despite earlier saying he was only considering continuing if the UFC instituted some form of his “League of Legends” idea, where older fighters would continue to compete against one another under modified rules. 

Now, however, he is reaching out to Gastelum to run back their fight from March. Gastelum initially won the bout via first-round TKO stoppage. The result was later changed to a no contest when the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission informed Gastelum that he had tested positive for marijuana.

Vitor Belfort vs Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fortaleza FaceoffGastelum returned to the Octagon opposite Chris Weidman at UFC on FOX 25 this past weekend, losing the bout via arm-triangle choke in round three

Though the UFC has been trying to line him up for a bout at UFC 215 on Sept. 9, Belfort hasn’t locked anything down. Following Saturday’s UFC on FOX 25, Belfort said that he had an offer to fight Derek Brunson in September, but it was later rescinded. After that, he said he was offered a beginner. Belfort doesn’t sound interested. Instead, he’d like to fight Gastelum again.

“I don’t know what is happening, but if Derek Brunson can’t fight, Kelvin Gastelum, let’s erase the no contest from our cards,” Belfort wrote. “I don’t care about your fight result (against Weidman). I’m ready to fight. Let’s do it again.”

No word yet on whether or not Gastelum or the UFC wants to make the fight again.

I was supposed to fight @derekbrunson last year and again on September 9th. Twice UFC offered me this fight and weeks later says that he is not available. I don't know what that means… After that they offered me a beginner as a opponent to fight in Canada… I don't know what is happening, but if @derekbrunson can't fight. @kgastelum let's erase the no contest from our cards. I don't care about your fight result tonight. I'm ready to fight!!! Let's do it again! Eu deveria ter lutado com @derekbrunson ano passado e depois estava marcado para lutar com ele em 9 de Setembro no Canadá. Semanas depois o UFC me diz que ele não está "disponível" outra vez. Não sei muito bem o que isso quer dizer… Depois disso me ofereceram um iniciante para lutar no Canadá… Não sei o que está acontecendo com o @derekbrunson , mas se ele não pode lutar de novo. @kgastelum , vamos apagar o no contest do nosso cartel. Não me importa o resultado da sua luta hj. Eu estou pronto!! Vamos fazer essa luta outra vez!!!

A post shared by Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (@vitorbelfort) on

