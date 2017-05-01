HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt Official for UFC 212

May 1, 2017
Vitor Belfort‘s final fight inside the Octagon will be against former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The fight promotion officially announced the match-up on Monday.

Belfort, 40, revealed that he had one fight left on his contract following his knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11. On Monday, Belfort confirmed that UFC 212 will be his retirement bout.

“I started my UFC journey 20 years ago, at UFC 12 and exactly 200 events after at June third, I will be making my last appearance for the organization at my hometown, Rio de Janeiro,” Belfort wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Belfort made his professional fighting debut in October 1996. He made his UFC debut in his next outing and won the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament at age 19. He won the light heavyweight title by defeating Randy Couture at UFC 46. He’s fought for the middleweight crown twice. His legendary career will come to an end in June.

Marquardt began his professional MMA career in 1999. The 38-year-old has fought for the middleweight title, won the Strikeforce welterweight belt, and was a multi-time King of Pancrase. Having lost four of his last six bouts, Marquardt needs a win when he faces Belfort.

UFC 212 takes place at Jeunesse Arena and his headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway.

