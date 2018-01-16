HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic: ‘I’m More of a Mixed Martial Artist than Francis Ngannou’

Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Vitor Belfort Says He Was Offered and Accepted Fight with Michael Bisping

January 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

When Vitor Belfort‘s initial retirement fight opposite Uriah Hall fell apart at the UFC Fight Night 124 weigh-in day on Saturday in St. Louis, the former UFC light heavyweight titleholder immediately took aim at a fellow former UFC champion. It now appears that he is one step closer to getting the fight he wants with Michael Bisping.

Belfort was supposed to fight Hall on Saturday, but Hall had issues with his weight cut and had to be hospitalized, nixing the bout. UFC president Dana White said that Belfort was offered a replacement, but declined that bout. He also apparently declined a replacement fight on this weekend’s UFC 220 fight card in Boston.

With Hall out of the picture, Belfort took aim at Bisping, who lost his middleweight championship to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in November. Bisping has said that his next fight is probably going to be his retirement bout as well and was interested in having it take place at UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17 in London, his home turf.

Vitor Belfort and Michael Bisping - seriousThat’s perfectly fine with Belfort, who on Tuesday posted to Instagram saying that he has been offered and accepted a rematch with Bisping.

“Bisping, stop finding excuses. UFC had offered us Belfort vs. Bisping 2 and I said YES. I will fight you in your hometown. How about that?” said Belfort.

Belfort and Bisping first fought at UFC on FX 7 in early 2013 with Belfort knocking Bisping out in the second round.

Bisping was reported recently as not being interested in fighting Belfort, but with White indicating over the weekend that he “wasn’t opposed to it,” perhaps he might have a change of heart if the UFC presses him on it. Bisping has made a career of fighting whomever the promotion has thrown at him.

TRENDING > Will Georges St-Pierre Ever Make Another UFC Return? Should He?

Belfort certainly wants the fight to happen… even in hostile territory in London, indicating that there isn’t much of a better way for two pioneers of the sport to retire than to put it all on the line against one another.

“Let’s make an amazing show for all the fans around the world and retire in great fashion.”

Bisping stop finding excuses. @ufc had offered us Belfort vs Bisping 2 and I said YES. I will fight you in your country. How about that? Let’s make an amazing show for all the fans around the the world and retire in great fashion… Thanks @ufc @danawhite for finding a way to help me with all the camp expenses and offering me this great fight. I promise you and all my fans; on March 17th in London you all will see the Phenom in the octagon. I’m leaving it all in there!! #teambelfort #legacy. Bisping para de arranjar desculpas. O UFC ofereceu Belfort vs Bisping 2 e eu aceitei. Dessa vez vamos lutar na sua casa, o q acha? Vamos fazer um grande espetáculo para todos os fãs espalhados pelo mundo e nos aposentarmos e grande estilo… e obrigado ao UFC em relação aos custos do meu treinamento e por ter me oferecido essa grande luta. Prometo a todos que dia 17 de Março em Londres vcs verão o Fenômeno no octógono. Eu vou deixar tudo dentro daquele cage!!

A post shared by Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort (@vitorbelfort) on

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA