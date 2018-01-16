Vitor Belfort Says He Was Offered and Accepted Fight with Michael Bisping

When Vitor Belfort‘s initial retirement fight opposite Uriah Hall fell apart at the UFC Fight Night 124 weigh-in day on Saturday in St. Louis, the former UFC light heavyweight titleholder immediately took aim at a fellow former UFC champion. It now appears that he is one step closer to getting the fight he wants with Michael Bisping.

Belfort was supposed to fight Hall on Saturday, but Hall had issues with his weight cut and had to be hospitalized, nixing the bout. UFC president Dana White said that Belfort was offered a replacement, but declined that bout. He also apparently declined a replacement fight on this weekend’s UFC 220 fight card in Boston.

With Hall out of the picture, Belfort took aim at Bisping, who lost his middleweight championship to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in November. Bisping has said that his next fight is probably going to be his retirement bout as well and was interested in having it take place at UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17 in London, his home turf.

That’s perfectly fine with Belfort, who on Tuesday posted to Instagram saying that he has been offered and accepted a rematch with Bisping.

“Bisping, stop finding excuses. UFC had offered us Belfort vs. Bisping 2 and I said YES. I will fight you in your hometown. How about that?” said Belfort.

Belfort and Bisping first fought at UFC on FX 7 in early 2013 with Belfort knocking Bisping out in the second round.

Bisping was reported recently as not being interested in fighting Belfort, but with White indicating over the weekend that he “wasn’t opposed to it,” perhaps he might have a change of heart if the UFC presses him on it. Bisping has made a career of fighting whomever the promotion has thrown at him.

Belfort certainly wants the fight to happen… even in hostile territory in London, indicating that there isn’t much of a better way for two pioneers of the sport to retire than to put it all on the line against one another.

“Let’s make an amazing show for all the fans around the world and retire in great fashion.”