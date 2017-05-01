Vitor Belfort Reveals UFC Retirement Plan

Vitor Belfort has unveiled his UFC retirement plan.

Though it hasn’t been officially announced, Belfort is expected to face Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is the final fight on Belfort’s current UFC contract, and he intends for it to be his final trip to the Octagon.

“I started my UFC journey 20 years ago, at UFC 12 and exactly 200 events after at June third, I will be making my last appearance for the organization at my hometown, Rio de Janeiro,” Belfort wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“I am expecting you at the arena so I can say thank you in person to you all that have been with me along this way.

Always together!!”

Belfort has previously stated that he intended to retire after completing his contract, save for the possibility that the UFC were to implement a “Legend’s League” or some variation of his idea for aging fighters to remain in competition.

Belfort began his professional career at SuperBrawl 2 in Hawaii in 1996. He quickly moved to the UFC in his next trip to the cage, winning the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament.

Though he spent moments fighting for other promotion’s, such as Pride, Cage Rage, and Affliction, the majority of The Phenom’s career played out in the Octagon. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Belfort heads into UFC 212 with an overall record of 25-14.

