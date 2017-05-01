HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Daniel Comier & Jon Jones split screen

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

Vitor Belfort Reveals UFC Retirement Plan

May 1, 2017
No Comments

Vitor Belfort has unveiled his UFC retirement plan. 

Though it hasn’t been officially announced, Belfort is expected to face Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is the final fight on Belfort’s current UFC contract, and he intends for it to be his final trip to the Octagon.

“I started my UFC journey 20 years ago, at UFC 12 and exactly 200 events after at June third, I will be making my last appearance for the organization at my hometown, Rio de Janeiro,” Belfort wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“I am expecting you at the arena so I can say thank you in person to you all that have been with me along this way.
Always together!!”

Belfort has previously stated that he intended to retire after completing his contract, save for the possibility that the UFC were to implement a “Legend’s League” or some variation of his idea for aging fighters to remain in competition.

Belfort began his professional career at SuperBrawl 2 in Hawaii in 1996. He quickly moved to the UFC in his next trip to the cage, winning the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament. 

TRENDING > Al Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

Though he spent moments fighting for other promotion’s, such as Pride, Cage Rage, and Affliction, the majority of The Phenom’s career played out in the Octagon. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Belfort heads into UFC 212 with an overall record of 25-14.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Bisping - My Name is Lenny Trailer

Michael Bisping’s Bare-Knuckle Brawler ...

May 01, 2017No Comments17 Views

Check out the trailer for UFC champ Michael Bisping's latest acting gig, "My Name is Lenny."

Dana White Couldn’t B...

When UFC former owners sold the fight promotion in

May 01, 2017
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey’s Coach ...

It's been difficult to figure out if Ronda Rousey

Apr 30, 2017

Dana White Admits to Giving...

UFC president Dana White admits that he gives Conor

Apr 30, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA