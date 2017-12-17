               

Vitor Belfort Returns to Georges St-Pierre's Gym for Next UFC Fight

December 17, 2017
Vitor Belfort is in camp preparing for his next fight, and he’s doing so at former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre‘s home gym in Montreal.

Belfort actually began training at Tristar, alongside St-Pierre under famed coach Firas Zahabi, before his fight with Nate Marquardt in June. 

Having shifted between numerous gyms throughout his more than two-decades-long career, Belfort found success at Tristar. With Zahabi in his corner, Belfort won a three-round unanimous decision over Marquardt, as part of the UFC 212 fight card in Rio de Janeiro.

Sticking with what works, St-Pierre tweeted a photo of Belfort alongside him back in the Tristar Gym, as he undergoes final preparations for his UFC Fight Night 124 bout opposite Uriah Hall on Jan. 14 in St. Louis.

