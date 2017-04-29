Vitor Belfort Reportedly Facing Nate Marquardt at UFC 212

Following his UFC Fight Night 106 knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum on March 11, former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort revealed that he had one fight left on his contract with the fight promotion.

In what may be the last fight in “The Phenom’s” legendary career, Belfort will reportedly face former Strikeforce titleholder Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 3. The bout was first reported by Combate.com.

Belfort (25-14) holds the record for the most first-round finishes in UFC history with 14. He won the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament at age 19. Now 40, Belfort is coming off of a three-fight losing streak and is well past his explosive prime. He plans to log one last memorable performance.

Marquardt (35-17-2) is in the twilight of his career as well. The 38-year-old is coming off of a decision loss to Sam Alvey in his last outing in January. He’s gone 3-7 in his last 10 fights, but is still a dangerous opponent for anyone.

TRENDING > Surgery Sidelines Jacare Souza for Six Months

UFC 212 takes place at the Jeunesse Arena and his headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram