Vitor Belfort: ‘I’m a Pioneer in the Sport’ (UFC 212 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On February 7, 1997 “The Phenom” made his UFC debut at UFC 12 at the age of 19. Now, 20 years later, UFC 212 may be the last time Vitor Belfort ever steps into the Octagon.

