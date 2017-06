Vitor Belfort: ‘I Want to Fight More’ (UFC 212 Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Vitor Belfort announced his plans to retire after his fight at UFC 212 against Nate Marquardt. After training camp, he’s not so sure if he’s ready to walk away.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Set to Return in ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ Reboot

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram