HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredGermaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Vitor Belfort Decisions Nate Marquardt, Says He Has Five Fights Left (UFC 212 Results)

June 3, 2017
No Comments

Vitor Belfort hinted at retirement following his fight against Kelvin Gastelum in March, but has since decided that he’s not going anywhere. “The Phenom” may be 40-years-old, but he’s still ranked No. 11 in the middleweight division. On Saturday, Belfort returned to his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take on fellow veteran Nate Marquardt on the main card of UFC 212.

The two former champions showed each other a lot of respect throughout the fight, careful not to make a mistake.  Marquardt secured a takedown early in the opening round, but the referee stood them up a minute later due to the lack Vitor Belfortof offense by Marquardt.  Marquardt was the more active fighter while Belfort was looking for that fight-ending opening. 

In the second frame, Belfort picked up the pace.  He landed a counter uppercut that hurt Marquardt.  He flurried, looking for the finish.  He had Marquardt backed up against the cage and was unloading shots.  Marquardt covered and returned fire.  Late in the round, Marquardt landed a right hand that opened up a cut over Belfort’s left eye. 

RELATED > UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

In the final round, Belfort went on the attack in the second half of the frame.  He unleashed high kicks and landed a big right hand that forced Marquardt to look for a takedown.  After fifteen minutes of fighting, the judges scored the fight for Belfort by unanimous decision.  All three judges scored the fight 29-28.

Despite the unanimous decision victory, Belfort wasn’t happy with his performance on Saturday.   

“I wanted to get a knockout. I’m sorry you guys I couldn’t get a knockout. It’s really what I wanted tonight. I wanted to fight the three rounds, but I wasn’t satisfied with my performance. I wanted that knockout,” said Belfort following the decision win.

During his post-fight interview, Belfort was asked about retirement. He made his professional mixed martial arts debut more than 20 years ago in 1996. He revealed that he has multiple fights left and that we’ll be seeing more of him inside the Octagon.

“I’ve got five more fights to go guys. You’re going to have to swallow Vitor Belfort. I’m going to reinvent myself and come back different every time,” he said.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Claudia Gadelha Chokes Out Karolina Kowalkiew...

Jun 04, 2017No Comments17 Views

Claudia Gadelha staked her claim for another title shot by choking out Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kazushi Sakuraba subs Renzo Gracie

Kazushi Sakuraba Named as N...

Kazushi Sakuraba will be inducted into the UFC Hall

Jun 03, 2017

Raphael Assuncao Takes the ...

Raphael Assuncao spoiled former World Series of Fighting champion

Jun 03, 2017
Antonio Carlos Junior chokes Eric Spicely UFC 212 Highlights

Antonio Carlos Junior Choke...

Check out Antonio Carlos Junior as he chokes out

Jun 03, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA