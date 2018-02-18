Vitor Belfort Chose to Fight Lyoto Machida in Retirement Fight in Order to Send a Message

Vitor Belfort is entering the final fight, not only of his UFC contract, but of his fighting career. He wanted it to be something special, and he wanted it to send a message to athletes, fans, and the sport itself.

Belfort will meet Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 on May 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

There are numerous interesting factors in Belfort facing Machida for his final fight. They are both Brazilians, they are both former UFC champions, and they are friends… not your usual UFC match-up.

But that’s exactly why Belfort wanted to fight Machida, his friend. He wants to send a message that mixed martial arts is in fact a sport, not an arena where morals have to be thrown out the window to be considered a legend.

Though the UFC has yet to announce the match-up, Belfort had a lot to say about his pending fight with Machida, so he took to Instagram to send his message.

“I’m over 20 years being relevant in this sport. I broke a lot barriers and paved the way for a generation after me. I am one of the pioneers of the sport and I’m proud of it.

“I could not walk into the octagon for the last time without sending a relevant message to the: athletes, fans and to the sport itself.

“That is the reason why I chose to fight a friend of mine. An athlete that I have a lot respect. A good person a family man. I’m against the so famous ‘trash talk.’ MMA is a sport!

“A sport that myself and a lot of family men work really hard to support our families. Lyoto and I have known each other for many years, I know his family and we have trained together. I wanted this fight to take place in Brazil because that is where everything started and now it’s time for us to send another message to the world.

“And the message is: RESPECT!

“May 12th, Lyoto Machida and I will step into the octagon as professionals and we still be friends. Always respecting each other and the way we will do that is giving our best in the octagon.

“I want people to understand that you don’t have to be a bully to be a fighter, you have to be a real man. And that is exactly what the world is in need, real man willing to pay the price to make a difference.”