Vitor Belfort Announces Next Fight Against Uriah Hall in 2018

Vitor Belfort flirted with retirement but it appears the ‘old lion’ is not going anywhere any time soon.

On Thursday, Belfort took to Instagram where he announced his next opponent and the date for the fight, which is a card that hasn’t been yet announced by the UFC for 2018.

“I just signed my bout agreement for January 14th at UFC,” Belfort wrote. “I always looked for big challenges and in my last UFC fight it couldn’t be different.

“Uriah Hall, it’s a honor to share the cage with a such young and talented fighter. Thanks for accepting the fight!”

UFC officials have not yet confirmed the bout.

If the fight is signed, sealed and delivered, Belfort will look to build on his last fight in June where he defeated fellow veteran middleweight Nate Marquardt at UFC 212. The win stopped the bleeding after Belfort had dropped three fights in a row although his loss against Kelvin Gastelum was eventually overturned after the young “Ultimate Fighter” winner tested positive for marijuana following their bout.

As for Hall, he’s fresh off a jaw dropping win his last fight as he staged a massive comeback to defeat Krzysztof Jotko in September, which stopped a three fight losing streak of his own. Hall is still seen as one of the most creative and dynamic strikers in the middleweight division so he will certainly offer a serious challenge to Belfort should they meet next year.

