               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

featuredDana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Doesn’t Believe Georges St-Pierre Would Retire After a Loss at UFC 217

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

Vitor Belfort Announces Next Fight Against Uriah Hall in 2018

October 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Vitor Belfort flirted with retirement but it appears the ‘old lion’ is not going anywhere any time soon.

On Thursday, Belfort took to Instagram where he announced his next opponent and the date for the fight, which is a card that hasn’t been yet announced by the UFC for 2018.

“I just signed my bout agreement for January 14th at UFC,” Belfort wrote. “I always looked for big challenges and in my last UFC fight it couldn’t be different.

“Uriah Hall, it’s a honor to share the cage with a such young and talented fighter. Thanks for accepting the fight!”

UFC officials have not yet confirmed the bout.

If the fight is signed, sealed and delivered, Belfort will look to build on his last fight in June where he defeated fellow veteran middleweight Nate Marquardt at UFC 212. The win stopped the bleeding after Belfort had dropped three fights in a row although his loss against Kelvin Gastelum was eventually overturned after the young “Ultimate Fighter” winner tested positive for marijuana following their bout.

As for Hall, he’s fresh off a jaw dropping win his last fight as he staged a massive comeback to defeat Krzysztof Jotko in September, which stopped a three fight losing streak of his own. Hall is still seen as one of the most creative and dynamic strikers in the middleweight division so he will certainly offer a serious challenge to Belfort should they meet next year.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA