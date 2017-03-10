Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark at UFC Fortaleza Official Weigh-in

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

featuredUFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

March 10, 2017
1 Comment

The UFC Fight Night 106 fight card is set for Saturday’s event in Fortaleza, Brazil, after all of the fighters made weight at Friday’s early official weigh-in.

Vitor BelfortAt the beginning of his third decade in mixed martial arts, former UFC champion Vitor Belfort headlines the card at 39 years of age. After stepping on the scale at 186 pounds, he’ll square off with rising 25-year-old talent Kelvin Gastelum in the main event. Gastelum, who has struggled on several occasions in the past to make the welterweight limit, is making his second consecutive start at middleweight, having no issue on the scale.

Kelvin GastelumThe co-main event in Fortaleza features another longtime Brazilian veteran in Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, who has been fighting professionally since 2002. Having won back-to-back bouts coming into this fight, Shogun will face New Yorker Gian Villante. Like the remained of the fighters on the card, neither Shogun nor Villante had trouble making weight.

UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on FS1)

  • Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)
  • Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)
  • Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)
  • Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Ray Borg (126)
  • Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)
  • Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Tim Means (170)

Prelims (8 pm ET on FS1)

  • Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. Kevin Lee (156)
  • Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)
  • Rani Yahya (136) vs. Joe Soto (135)
  • Michel Prazeres (156) vs. Josh Burkman (156)

Early Prelims (7 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)
  • Garreth McLellan (184) vs. Paulo Henrique “Borrachinha” Costa (185)

  • BigE

    Man – doesn’t even look like the same guy that was juicing…

               

