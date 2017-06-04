Vitor Belfort After Beating Nate Marquradt: ‘I Got 5 More Fights to Go Guys’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 4, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Though there was a lot of talk about retirement leading up to his fight with Nate Marquardt, after winning at UFC 212, Vitor Belfort declared, “I got five more fights guys.”

