Vitor Belfort After Beating Nate Marquradt: ‘I Got 5 More Fights to Go Guys’
(Courtesy of UFC)
Though there was a lot of talk about retirement leading up to his fight with Nate Marquardt, after winning at UFC 212, Vitor Belfort declared, “I got five more fights guys.”
Jun 04, 201711 Views
