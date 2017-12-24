Vitaly Bigdash, Marat Gafurov Added to ONE: Kings of Courage Fight Card

On Jan. 20, two Russian former champions will return to the cage for the first time since losing their titles. Marat Gafurov and Vitaly Bigdash will both be looking to get back to winning ways at ONE: ‘Kings of Courage’ in Jakarta.

Bigdash (9-1) saw his unblemished record spoiled by Aung La Nsang earlier this year. He returns at the Jakarta Convention Centre and is slated to face Leandro Ataides (10-3), who challenged for the inaugural ONE Championship middleweight title in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gafurov (15-1) was last seen losing to two-division champion Martin Nguyen. It was one of the biggest upsets of the year and the former featherweight champion has had four months to dwell on that devastating defeat.

He is slated to return on Jan. 20, but the identity of his opponent has yet to be revealed. However, the rest of the card is confirmed and there will be 11 fights with seven Indonesian fighters in action including undefeated strawweight Stefer Rahardian.

Rahardian (6-0) has emerged as the country’s brightest MMA prospect and has won three fights out of three for ONE Championship. He faces promotional newcomer Muhammad Imran (5-1) who hails from Pakistan and holds four submission wins.

ONE: King of Courage Fight Card

Tiffany Teo vs Xiong Jing Nan (for inaugural ONE flyweight title)

Stefer Rahardian vs Muhammad Imran

Vitaly Bigdash vs Leandro Ataides

Marat Gafurov vs TBA

Sunoto bs Thai Rithy

Yusup Saadulaev vs Mazakazu Imanari

Iryna Kyselova vs Miao Jie

Victorio Senduk vs Yohan Mulia Legowo

Priscilla Lumbangaol vs Audreylaura Boniface

Rene Catalan vs Peng Xue Wen

