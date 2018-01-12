Vince Cachero Plans to ‘Put the Pressure On’ Nohelin Hernandez at LFA 30

Looking back over his first year as a pro, bantamweight prospect Vince Cachero couldn’t be much happier with the way things turned out.

In three bouts in 2017, Cachero was able to go undefeated and continue the success he had built up in the amateur ranks.

“I feel really good about my 2017,” Cachero told MMAWeekly.com. “I went 3-0. I got two finishes; a TKO in February, and a second round submission in June, and then we won a unanimous decision Fight of the Night in my last win in November.”

Having spent a couple years at the amateur level, which saw him win a championship, Cachero believes that time had a big impact on the way he was able to take care of business in his first year as a pro.

“The transition was really easy because of the group and team around me,” said Cachero. “I know the level that I’m at, and I get really good looks. The competition is good, and the guys I’ve fought are quality, but I’m looking forward to where I can take it.

“I was able to discover if I really wanted to fight. I got into fighting just to try it out. I knew I was decent in the gym, and I wanted to see what it was really like. Amateurs allowed me to mature, play with my game and grow as a fighter. By the time I turned pro I really hit my stride.”

Cachero (3-0) will look to keep his winning ways going in his first bout of 2018 when he takes on Nohelin Hernandez (6-1) in a main card 135-pound bout at LFA 30 this Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif.

“We knew going into this fight that he was going to be a tough person to fight,” Cachero said of Hernandez. “We know the UFC probably has eyes on him.

“I haven’t even shown the level I’m at in the gym in a fight, so I’m excited to go out there and put the pressure on him. He’s more of a stand-up fighter who is good at controlling the distance and has good takedown defense, but I’m just going to pressure him and see if he can handle that or not.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Knocks Out Floyd Mayweather’s Trolling Attempt!

While other fighters might seek to take things one bout at a time, Cachero has a clear idea of what he wants to accomplish in 2018 to move his career forward.

“I absolutely set goals,” said Cachero. “I think you need to set goals to determine how you act to reach what you want. You just can’t go out there and go fight to fight.

“I have a goal this year and that’s get four wins. I’m 3-0 right now, and four wins would get me to 7-0, and I think that will have me knocking on the door to the UFC. So yeah, the goal for this year is four wins.”