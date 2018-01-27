Vinc Pichel Takes Nod Over Joaquim Silva, Calls Out Al Iaquinta

Check out highlights from Vinc Pichel’s unanimous-decision victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Following the fight, Pichel called out Al Iaquinta.

