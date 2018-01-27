Vinc Pichel Takes Nod Over Joaquim Silva, Calls Out Al Iaquinta

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 27, 2018
No Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Vinc Pichel’s unanimous-decision victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Following the fight, Pichel called out Al Iaquinta.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

