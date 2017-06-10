Vinc Pichel Knocks Out Damien Brown (UFC Auckland Fight Highlights)

Vinc @FromHellPichel with the gorgeous counter right hook takes out Damien Brown for the knockout! #UFCAuckland https://t.co/TealKW6SSU
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the lightweight bout between Vinc Pichel and Damien Brown at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.
