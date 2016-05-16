VIDEO: Donald Cerrone and Bas Rutten Slam Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Rumor

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2016
Although the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds are afire with talk of a highly speculative boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, UFC lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten aren’t buying.

RELATED > Chael Sonnen: People Throwing Away the Idea of McGregor vs. Mayweather Are Wrong

See what the two elite fighters had to say about the potential for a McGregor vs. Mayweather match-up…

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

  • Gum_ball_death

    T’aint happenin’.

  • Overton Green

    UFC has nothing to gain from allowing this to happen. Conor losing (and he would), and worse getting knocked out would only serve to harm his already crumbling brand. Conor only has another loss or two before he is no longer a headline fighter.

    Since Dana has said his next fight will for sure be at featherweight after UFC 200. If Edgar wins against Aldo there is a real good chance that Conor loses his title. Then after that it doesn’t get much easier? If he goes on to fight Nate at Lightweight he will probably lose again. It doesn’t get any easier when you start looking at that top 5-8 in the lightweight division…

    He made a huge mistake forcing that Diaz fight. He put himself in a really bad spot and has lost most of his leverage. In MMA you are only a star if you can keep winning.

    • deepgrim

      it was the same risk he took fighting mendes but people never gave him any credit for taking that fight either. But yeah connor it seems will struggle when people are able to take his punches, maybe he will evolve to be more rounded- but if he cant ko his opponent its hard to see him getting wins against better fighters

  • Michael James

    who is bas ruttan? i know that donald got knocked out in an embarrassing way and will never be a champion. i heard ruttan got destroyed by shamrock who is the joke of the sport so yeah what these hotel living dudes is very important.

    • InTheColosseumTonight

      Rutten was one was one of the first in the sport to truly be excellent at striking and grappling, master of the liver kick KO. He lost to Frank and Ken early in his career by submission, and Ken is a joke now, but he was the best submission wrestler in mma before it was called mma. All that said he padded his reacord with alot of wins over Japanese heavyweights.

    • Hein Velden Vd

      stfu if you never heard of bas rutten,,

  • InTheColosseumTonight

    After they put together mcgregor v. Mayweather, maybe they can finally put together these super fights:

    Sumo vs chineese waitress

    Karate Master vs big green mutant

    Flemenco dancer with claw hand vs Giant Russian Wrestler

    So many incredible fights in the street fighter 2 division…

  • John Dough

    Lmao at Cowboy saying Mayweather would beat Conor in an MMA bout…

               

