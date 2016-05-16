VIDEO: Donald Cerrone and Bas Rutten Slam Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Rumor

Although the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds are afire with talk of a highly speculative boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, UFC lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten aren’t buying.
See what the two elite fighters had to say about the potential for a McGregor vs. Mayweather match-up…
(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)