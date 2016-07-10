HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

Cody Garbrandt UFC 207 weigh-in

featuredCody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

UFC 207 Nunes vs Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

featuredUFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonial

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Amanda Nunes on Being First Openly Gay UFC Champion (Video)

July 10, 2016
Comments off

Newly crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her UFC 200 win over Miesha Tate and being the first openly gay UFC champion.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • cudgel

    Represent Fam!

    • White and Jacked

      Who is Fam?

      • cudgel

        The homosexual homies.

  • Groinstrike

    Explains why she looks like a guy. Actually I think she’s probably on the juice.

    • shakejunt

      knew there had to be at least one worthless comment, thanks for filling the quota.

  • aNYagenda

    I dont see why we ever had to hear about it.
    Its kind of annoying the way some people always want to tell you about how ghey they are.

    Although its certainly possible that she didn’t even bring it up.
    But somebody else thought it was a super idea to bring it up for her and annoy people about it.

    • MikeMcK

      In fairness she didn’t bring it up in the post fight press conference. It was annoying to see the reporters pandering. She of course had to be asked about her feeling on the shooting at the gay nightclub. It’s just stupid.

      I watched the post fight press conference and she wasn’t playing up the gay thing so I won’t hold it against her.

      • deepgrim

        yep i saw it and it was ridiculous, she avoided the first comment and he kept probing for an answer to his dumb questions

  • uncle

    What people do in the privacy of their own homes is there business it’s not necessary to tell people your sexual preference.I don’t go around telling people I’m heterosexual and I’m proud.

    • MikeMcK

      Hopefully it’s because you know that it’s retarded to say that you have Pride for something out of your control…

      Unless they’re trying to argue it’s a choice now.

  • MeatCrusher

    Who cares if she is gay. Irrelevant to fighting.

  • Yannick Messaoud

    Stupid she bangs like crazy what a fight. This is personal life UFC are idiots

  • RoBEERtoe

    SWEEEEEEET!!!!! She’s NOT Transgender. So, Im still allowed an opinion…

  • aNYagenda

    She’s a very good fighter.

    I dont have a problem with her sexuality, I never needed to hear about her.
    I do have a problem with people who use it for culture wars and political agendas.

    And then when somebody gets hurt becasue these instigators pushed it too far,
    they’ll blame it on everybody else.

    • justin_e

      So basically you think she should keep it quiet and in the closet even though you don’t have a problem with it. People who have to overcome bigotry and adversity need to stand up and be unashamed. There will always be backlash when they do from bigots but don’t tell people they should keep it to themselves. They need to fight for equality and you can’t do that from the closet.

      • Chicago

        i think we all knew she was gay. if you didn’t before this fight, when she climbed on top of the cage and kissed her girlfriend…. it was pretty much announced. When i saw the joy in her face when she won and how she wanted to share that moment with the woman that she loves i actually got a little emotional. i thought it was beautiful. But whenever i see “1st ______ ever!” i just kind of retract a little bit. Im black and bisexual and feel the same when people say “1st black ever” or “1st gay guy ever”. i just feel the accomplishment needs to be focused on not the race, religion, sexual orientation etc, etc, etc. then again…. I’m just 1 moron on the internet. Cheers mate!

        • MikeMcK

          I personally take it a bit farther. The “1st ever” comments are intended to be supportive but they’re a bit insulting. Why bring up any ground inability to do something. A big deal was made of Cain being the first Mexican heavyweight champ ever. If you say his win is more impressive because of that, what you’re really saying is “look, Cain became the champ and he was even able to overcome the handicap of being Mexican!” Of course that same logic can be used towards all the brown pride crap too so it doesn’t get brought up.

  • EshamTheUnholy

    who the f**k cares.

  • MeatCrusher

    Irrelevant article seeking attention it does not deserve. Who cares, seriously?

  • Holly Who?

    Congrats to Amanda the champ……regardless of her sexual preferences. This is 2016. People should be over the whole “gay” thing by now

  • axeman

    errr gross

  • Vorant

    Honestly I just as well not know about her bed partners, it’s a distraction and fuels the “radical LGBT” agenda.

               

