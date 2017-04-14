Vanessa Porto vs. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz Headlines Invicta FC 23 Fight Card

Invicta Fighting Championships on Friday added six bouts to the Invicta FC 23 fight card, streaming live from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, May 20.

In order to identify future contenders for the Invicta FC flyweight crown, currently held by champion Jennifer Maia, Invicta FC 23 will highlight the division with three 125-pound match-ups.

After earning “Fight of the Night” honors for her championship battle with Maia at Invicta FC 16, Brazil’s Vanessa Porto (18-7) angles to put herself back in the flyweight title picture, taking on undefeated Agnieszka “Kuma” Niedźwiedź (9-0) of Poland in the night’s main event.

Porto has not competed since her meeting with the current champion in March of 2016, while Niedźwiedź has picked up two wins in that time, including a dominant unanimous decision victory over Christine Stanley at Invicta FC 18 – her debut for the promotion.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey UFC Return Looking Grim

Fan favorite Roxanne “The Happy Warrior” Modafferi (20-13) returns in the flyweight co-main event, battling fellow veteran Sarah “The Monster” D’Alelio (11-6). Modafferi’s last appearance for Invicta was a razor-close decision loss to the champion Maia at Invicta FC 19. D’Alelio enters the bout with Modafferi having won her last four fights, three coming by way of submission.

A pair of 28-year-old fighters, Andrea “KGB” Lee (6-2) and Liz “The Titan” Tracy (3-1), round out the flyweight showcase at Invicta FC 23. Lee brings finishing skills to the match-up, stopping all but one opponent in six career victories. Tracy will be making her first appearance for Invicta FC after picking up a win over Christine Stanley outside the organization.

Former atomweight champion Herica Tiburcio (10-4) squares off against Tessa “The Typhoon” Simpson (5-1) at 105 pounds. Each fighter was awarded a bonus in their last outing, Tiburcio taking home “Performance of the Night” at Invicta FC 20 and Simpson notching “Fight of the Night” at Invicta FC 18.

TRENDING > Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Headlines UFC Singapore

UFC veterans Elizabeth Phillips (6-5) and Kelly Faszholz (3-2) both seek to make their mark for Invicta, meeting at bantamweight.

Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Tiffany “Time Bomb” Van Soest (0-1) looks to replicate her striking success inside the Invicta cage, standing toe-to-toe with Christine “Misfit” Ferea (1-0), who impressed in her professional debut, a third-round knockout of flyweight Rachael Ostovich at Invicta FC 21 in January.

The six announced bouts for Invicta FC 23 can be found below:

Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (18-7) vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź (9-0)

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (20-13) vs. Sarah D’Alelio (11-6)

Atomweight: Herica Tiburcio (10-4) vs. Tessa Simpson (5-1)

Bantamweight: Elizabeth Phillips (6-5) vs. Kelly Faszholz (3-2)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (6-2) vs. Liz Tracy (3-1)

Strawweight: Tiffany Van Soest (0-1) vs. Christine Ferea (1-0)

Additional bouts for Invicta FC 23 will be announced shortly.

Invicta FC 23 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram