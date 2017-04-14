HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson’s Shot at History Gets Green Light at UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-in

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Vanessa Porto vs. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz Headlines Invicta FC 23 Fight Card

April 14, 2017
No Comments

Invicta Fighting Championships on Friday added six bouts to the Invicta FC 23 fight card, streaming live from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, May 20.

In order to identify future contenders for the Invicta FC flyweight crown, currently held by champion Jennifer Maia, Invicta FC 23 will highlight the division with three 125-pound match-ups.

After earning “Fight of the Night” honors for her championship battle with Maia at Invicta FC 16, Brazil’s Vanessa Porto (18-7) angles to put herself back in the flyweight title picture, taking on undefeated Agnieszka “Kuma” Niedźwiedź (9-0) of Poland in the night’s main event.

Porto has not competed since her meeting with the current champion in March of 2016, while Niedźwiedź has picked up two wins in that time, including a dominant unanimous decision victory over Christine Stanley at Invicta FC 18 – her debut for the promotion.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey UFC Return Looking Grim

Fan favorite Roxanne “The Happy Warrior” Modafferi (20-13) returns in the flyweight co-main event, battling fellow veteran Sarah “The Monster” D’Alelio (11-6). Modafferi’s last appearance for Invicta was a razor-close decision loss to the champion Maia at Invicta FC 19. D’Alelio enters the bout with Modafferi having won her last four fights, three coming by way of submission.

A pair of 28-year-old fighters, Andrea “KGB” Lee (6-2) and Liz “The Titan” Tracy (3-1), round out the flyweight showcase at Invicta FC 23. Lee brings finishing skills to the match-up, stopping all but one opponent in six career victories. Tracy will be making her first appearance for Invicta FC after picking up a win over Christine Stanley outside the organization.

Former atomweight champion Herica Tiburcio (10-4) squares off against Tessa “The Typhoon” Simpson (5-1) at 105 pounds. Each fighter was awarded a bonus in their last outing, Tiburcio taking home “Performance of the Night” at Invicta FC 20 and Simpson notching “Fight of the Night” at Invicta FC 18.

TRENDING > Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Headlines UFC Singapore

UFC veterans Elizabeth Phillips (6-5) and Kelly Faszholz (3-2) both seek to make their mark for Invicta, meeting at bantamweight.

Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Tiffany “Time Bomb” Van Soest (0-1) looks to replicate her striking success inside the Invicta cage, standing toe-to-toe with Christine “Misfit” Ferea (1-0), who impressed in her professional debut, a third-round knockout of flyweight Rachael Ostovich at Invicta FC 21 in January.

Invicta FC 23 Fight Poster

The six announced bouts for Invicta FC 23 can be found below:

Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (18-7) vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź (9-0)
Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (20-13) vs. Sarah D’Alelio (11-6)
Atomweight: Herica Tiburcio (10-4) vs. Tessa Simpson (5-1)
Bantamweight: Elizabeth Phillips (6-5) vs. Kelly Faszholz (3-2)
Flyweight: Andrea Lee (6-2) vs. Liz Tracy (3-1)
Strawweight: Tiffany Van Soest (0-1) vs. Christine Ferea (1-0)

Additional bouts for Invicta FC 23 will be announced shortly.

Invicta FC 23 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Michelle Waterson UFC on FOX 24 early weigh

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Official Weig...

Apr 14, 2017No Comments32 Views

Highlights of the UFC on FOX 24 official weigh-in, where Demetrious Johnson, Wilson Reis, Michelle Waterson, Rose Namajunas, and others stepped on the scale.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson’s ...

Demetrious Johnson will get another shot at history on

Apr 14, 2017
UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. ...

Follow along for UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs.

Apr 14, 2017

Robert Whittaker: UFC on FO...

Robert Whittaker faces his toughest opponent yet when he

Apr 14, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA