Valerie Letourneau Announces Next Fight and Retirement Plans

Former UFC strawweight title contender Valerie Letourneau was released by the fight promotion in December after suffering three consecutive losses. In April, Letourneau inked a deal with Bellator MMA to compete in the 125-pound weight class.

On Monday, “Trouble” announced her fight fight with the new promotion.

“My first fight is gonna be July 14, it’s on (Bellator) 181. I’m fighting Emily Ducote. The fight is going to be in Oklahoma,” she said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

The 34-year-old has big plans with Bellator, but doesn’t plan on fighting for much longer. She expects to step away from the sport at age 36. She turned 34 on April 29.

“I give myself another, say, another year and a half. When I signed with Bellator, to me, I was really looking for a place to finish my career. I’m going to finish with them. My goal is to get that belt for Bellator and probably defend my belt a couple times and retire. I don’t think I’m going to fight over 36. I should be done by then,” she said.

“This is my passion, but obviously my body is gonna start feeling it.”

