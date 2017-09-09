Valentina Shevchenko Believes Blown Weight Cut Forced Amanda Nunes’ Withdrawal at UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko will finally get her shot at championship gold at UFC 215, when she faces titleholder Amanda Nunes for the second time.

The two were originally supposed to have rematched at UFC 213 in July of 2017. They both made weight the day before the event, but Nunes was ill and went to the hospital on the day of the fight.

Though doctors reportedly technically cleared her to fight, Nunes said she was diagnosed with chronic sinusitis and withdrew from the fight, saying she didn’t feel well enough to fight.

In her comments to MMAWeekly.com leading up to UFC 215, Shevchenko cast a long shadow of doubt over Nunes’ excuse for withdrawing from UFC 213. She believes that Nunes simply blew her weight cut.

