Valentina Shevchenko: You Can See on Her Face, on My Face, Who Landed More Punches

September 10, 2017
After going five rounds with UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko was not pleased. It wasn’t that she didn’t feel good about her performance. To the contrary, she felt really good about her performance. She just didn’t agree with the way the judges saw it versus the performance of Nunes.

When their UFC 215 main event was over, Nunes was awarded a split-decision victory, keeping her belt around her waist by the narrowest of margins.

Shevchenko was not pleased at all. 

“You can see on her face, on my face, who landed more punches. I had on my shin, like stitches, because I was hit her. I totally disagree (with the judges).”

