Valentina Shevchenko Would Fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Dana White, Make It Happen!

July 8, 2017
No Comments

When Amanda Nunes withdrew from the UFC 213 main event on Saturday due to illness, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk immediately hit up UFC president Dana White offering to step in.

Yeah, the day of the fight, Jedrzejczyk begged White to make the fight happen. 

So Jedrzejczyk is a stone cold killer, right? 

Well, Shevchenko isn’t backing down either. 

No, the fight is not going to happen. There is no chance that it would meet with athletic commission approval. It’s just not going to happen. 

BUT … Shevchenko responded to Jedrzejczyk’s wanting to fight, telling White to make it happen! Of course, she also wanted to do it for the 125-pound belt, which made it all the more of pure fantasy.

But we can still dream…. right?!



