Valentina Shevchenko to Nicco Montano: ‘As a Champion, Hopefully She Will Just Accept the Fight’

March 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko is still waiting on UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano.

While all signs point towards a showdown between the champion and No. 1 ranked contender, Shevchenko is still awaiting word from Montano acknowledge the fight.

Montano has been out of action since December when she won the inaugural 125-pound women’s title but then had to undergo foot surgery to repair an injury that actually happened ahead of her last fight.

The timeline for her return was expected for early summer and that works perfectly for Shevchenko, who targeted a fight with her at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale v1

“I think this is it. The next fight will be between us two,” Shevchenko said. “I hope that she will not find some reason to refuse the fight or invent something.

“As a champion, hopefully she will just accept the fight, sign the agreement and we will fight.”

Montano had previously stated in interviews that she felt like a proven contender from “The Ultimate Fighter” may end up as her first title defense, but the most likely candidate was fellow finalist Sijara Eubanks and she already booked her next bout in the UFC against Lauren Murphy.

That leaves no one but Shevchenko to challenge for the title as she anxiously awaits word from Montano on accepting the fight so they can book a date for this flyweight showdown.

               

