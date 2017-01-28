Valentina Shevchenko Submits Juliana Pena (UFC Denver Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Valentina Shevchenko submit Julianna Pena by armbar at UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena in Denver.

