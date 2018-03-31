Valentina Shevchenko Shows Off Her ‘Full of Bruises Elbow’

Valentina Shevchenko is nearly two months removed from her UFC Fight Night 125 victory over Priscila Cachoeira in Brazil, but she is still feeling the after effects.

By all accounts, Shevchenko dominated the fight, getting the better of Cachoeira on the feet before dominating her on the canvas en route to a late second-round finish, but it came with a price.

After putting Cachoeira on her back, Shevchenko blasted her with an array of punches and elbows, bloodying her foe before choking her out.

Though that was Shevchenko’s first UFC bout as a flyweight, she maintains a 15-3 overall record. She is now angling for a shot at inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano, but Montano is currently recovering from surgery on a broken foot that she suffered in training prior to winning the belt.

Shevchenko continues to train, giving her elbows little time to heal, but she’ll be ready when the champ is.

