Valentina Shevchenko Not Ready to Address Possible Future in UFC Women’s Flyweight Division

Valentina Shevchenko stepped onto the scale on Friday as part of the UFC 213 weigh-ins where she came in at 134.5 pounds for her championship bout against Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko looked happy and healthy on the scale, which makes sense considering the former Muay Thai champion rarely walks around much heavier than the bantamweight limit at 135-pounds in the UFC.

Considering how little weight she actually cuts and the UFC introducing a women’s 125-pound division later this year, Shevchenko might seem like a logical choice to eventually join the flyweight division in the near future.

As happy as she is that the UFC is adding another women’s division, Shevchenko told the Fight Society podcast this week that she’s not quite ready to address a future at 125 pounds while she’s just days away from competing for the bantamweight title.

“Yes this is like recent news that the UFC opened a new female division. It’s very good, it’s very nice but right now at this moment, at this point in time, I’m very focused on my upcoming fight,” Shevchenko said.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of thought or a lot of time thinking about that this will happen in the future. Right now, my future is [July 8].”

Even with a win over Nunes on Saturday night, Shevchenko could still be a prime candidate to venture down to 125 pounds at some point in the near future.

Shevchenko competed at 125 pounds when she was competing in kickboxing and considering how much weight she’s not cutting to fight at bantamweight, she could enjoy a slight size advantage moving down a division.

One thing is for certain, Shevchenko has always sought out the toughest competition in her career whether it was kickboxing or mixed martial arts and that’s not going to stop now that she’s so close to UFC gold.

“This is every time what I wanted. In my Muay Thai career, I was a 17-time world champion. Muay Thai, K-1, kickboxing and every time when I was fighting, I didn’t want fight with anyone but only the best fighters,” Shevchenko said. “This is one way to show that you are the best to fight with the best.”

Women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has also addressed the possibility that she may explore fights at 125 pounds as well after the first champion is crowned during the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” that will debut in September.

