HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredUFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentino Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Sends a Message to Amanda Nunes Ahead of UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko Not Ready to Address Possible Future in UFC Women’s Flyweight Division

July 7, 2017
No Comments

Valentina Shevchenko stepped onto the scale on Friday as part of the UFC 213 weigh-ins where she came in at 134.5 pounds for her championship bout against Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko looked happy and healthy on the scale, which makes sense considering the former Muay Thai champion rarely walks around much heavier than the bantamweight limit at 135-pounds in the UFC.

Considering how little weight she actually cuts and the UFC introducing a women’s 125-pound division later this year, Shevchenko might seem like a logical choice to eventually join the flyweight division in the near future.

As happy as she is that the UFC is adding another women’s division, Shevchenko told the Fight Society podcast this week that she’s not quite ready to address a future at 125 pounds while she’s just days away from competing for the bantamweight title.

“Yes this is like recent news that the UFC opened a new female division. It’s very good, it’s very nice but right now at this moment, at this point in time, I’m very focused on my upcoming fight,” Shevchenko said.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of thought or a lot of time thinking about that this will happen in the future. Right now, my future is [July 8].”

Even with a win over Nunes on Saturday night, Shevchenko could still be a prime candidate to venture down to 125 pounds at some point in the near future.

Shevchenko competed at 125 pounds when she was competing in kickboxing and considering how much weight she’s not cutting to fight at bantamweight, she could enjoy a slight size advantage moving down a division.

One thing is for certain, Shevchenko has always sought out the toughest competition in her career whether it was kickboxing or mixed martial arts and that’s not going to stop now that she’s so close to UFC gold.

“This is every time what I wanted. In my Muay Thai career, I was a 17-time world champion. Muay Thai, K-1, kickboxing and every time when I was fighting, I didn’t want fight with anyone but only the best fighters,” Shevchenko said. “This is one way to show that you are the best to fight with the best.”

Women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has also addressed the possibility that she may explore fights at 125 pounds as well after the first champion is crowned during the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” that will debut in September.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

UFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes...

Jul 07, 2017No Comments11 Views

See Amanda Nunes and Valentino Shevchenko weigh in for their bantamweight championship bout at the UFC 213 official weigh-in.

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina ...

UFC 213 Main eventers Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Jul 07, 2017
Miesha Tate and Don Frye

Don Frye Hits on Miesha Tat...

Don Frye was one of the presenters at the

Jul 07, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Epic Debut Promo Released f...

The first promo has been unveiled for Mayweather vs.

Jul 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA