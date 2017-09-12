Valentina Shevchenko Issues Lengthy Statement Blasting UFC 215 Scoring

Valentina Shevchenko is not going quietly.

After losing a split decision to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 215 on Saturday night, Shevchenko was shaking her head in utter disbelief. It was the second time that Nunes got the nod against her.

She told anyone that would listen how surprised she was that the judges awarded Nunes the decision by the slimmest of margins.

Now, three days later, she has not relented. Shevchenko took to her Facebook page to issue a lengthy statement presenting her side of the argument. (Editor’s Note: Translation via Facebook)

RELATED > Did Judges Get Nunes vs. Shevchenko Right? (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

First of all, I want to thank everyone who supported me! Your support my dear friends is very important to me!

After 5 rounds of fight, the judges split into the opinion and 2-1 gave the victory to Nunes (48-47, 47-48, 47-48)

I don’t think I lost the fight, 3 ROUNDS OF 5 I definitely won.

In the middle of the first round, after an exchange of punches, a finger joint on my left arm came out of place, so I couldn’t make my advantage since the beginning of the fight.

During rest, my coach pavel fedotov put his finger to his place, and since the second round I could work with both hands.

And in the last 5 Round Nunes made a takedown against one of mine.

Also, the new rules that explained to us before the fight say that if you do nothing when you hold a position, then this position control does not give the advantage. And Nunes hasn’t been able to make an attack or a hit on the ground.

During the whole fight, I didn’t get a single punch in the face of her.

If anyone can doubt my victory in rounds 2, 3, 4, then what plot do you make nunes?

Making a passive fight, just pushing me with “Tips” on my leg and not hitting a single blow with my hands?

While I had to fight back and attack simultaneously, because she herself took a passive position.

Some say she took the center of the octagon, putting this in an advantage.

Our competition is not called – save the center of the octagon and win. Okay, you’re occupying the center of the octagon, but you get every possible hit. A fighter must and can use the entire perimeter of the octagon according to his tactics and style.

For example, the style of Mohamed Ali and Mike Tyson is completely different, and we cannot say that one is better than the other.

This rule of the center of the octagon was made for when a fighter avoids and evades the fight. In this case, yes, the one in the center of the octagon has the advantage.

Running to an open exchange of punches against an opponent who is taller and heavier would be foolish of me. And we’ve already seen many times in different fights that bad “run” can end.

In my fights I put an accent on technique, tactics and speed.

That’s why we’re doing martial arts, not to win through strong front, and not to win in an accidental exchange of blows. The goal is to hit and not receive in return. And this can only be accomplished by training his art.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Being Sued Over Nate Diaz Bottle Throwing Melee

That’s why after the fight, I don’t have a single bruise on my face, but all my hands are broken.

It’s a pity that it happened, especially I feel bad about the people who cared for me and I support myself.

MMA is a very interesting and diverse sport, everything can happen. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I’m not gonna stop what happened to separate me from my main goal!

I’m gonna get some rest and start training again, to get back to in the near future.

And with nunes we’ll meet later!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram