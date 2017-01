Valentina Shevchenko: I Am Very Confident in My Power (UFC on FOX 23)

Though she’s not as boisterous as her UFC on FOX 23 opponent, Valentina Shevchenko is confident in her abilities and her power as she prepares to step in the cage with Julianna Pena in Denver.

