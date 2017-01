Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I Am a Master’ (UFC on FOX 23)

With her win over Julianna Pena at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, Valentina Shevchenko earned her shot at UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko isn’t lacking for confidence, even though she has lost to Nunes in the past.

“I am a master,” she said after defeating Pena.

