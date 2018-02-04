HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLyoto Machida Earns Split Decision Over Eryk Anders, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC Fight Night 125 Machida vs Anders live results

featuredUFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier: The First Face-Off Ahead of UFC 226

Valentina Shevchenko Gunning for Nicco Montano and the UFC Flyweight Title

February 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

After a lopsided win her UFC flyweight debut, Valentina Shevchenko only has one thing on her mind.

She wants a title shot against 125-pound women’s champion Nicco Montano.

While it was probably a foregone conclusion that Shevchenko would be the No. 1 contender on her first day in the division, she still had to get the job done in her fight on Saturday night and that’s exactly what she did.

Shevchenko dismantled newcomer Priscila Cachoeira over two rounds at UFC Fight Night 125 before mercifully putting her away by rear-naked choke. Now, the only thing on her mind is facing Montano with the flyweight championship up for grabs later this year.

“Just one name on my mind right now, it’s Nicco,” Shevchenko said following her win. “I was not thinking about no one else. It’s enough time, I feel she has to be good now.”

Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale v1Following a season on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as her win over Roxanne Modafferi last December to win the title, Montano needed some time off and surgery on her injured foot.

Montano expected to return sometime past the first quarter of 2018 and by all accounts she has her first challenger lined up and ready to go.

“I was ready for this title fight before even [this fight],” Shevchenko stated after her UFC Fight Night 125 victory. “I was ready forever for the fight for the title. Yes, I wanted it from the beginning to have a fight for the title with Nicco, but I knew that she was injured. She has to have a little bit of time to recover. Now I think it’s enough time and I think we are ready to do it.

RELATED > Dana White: Referee Mario Yamasaki ‘Should Never Set Foot in the Octagon Again’

“About the belt, that’s not my dream, that’s my job. It’s just the reality. I’m going to get the title at some point.”

Given her performance on Saturday in Belem, Brazil, it’s going to be tough for anyone to leap frog Shevchenko for the No. 1 contender’s spot, as she looks to fight for the flyweight title in her next bout later this year.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA