Valentina Shevchenko Earns Bonus for Submitting Julianna Pena (UFC Denver Fighter Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Saturday’s UFC Denver during the post-fight press conference at the Pepsi Center. The fight promotion handed out four Performance of the Night bonuses to the four main card winners.

Valentina Shevchenko, Jorge Masvidal, Francis Ngannou, and Jason Knight received the $50,000 performance incentives.

Shevchenko was awarded a bonus for her second-round submission of Juliana Pena in the fight card’s main event. Shevchenko fended off Pena’s takedown attempts and was able to put Pena on her back. Late in the second frame, Pena gained top position but Shevchenko locked on a armbar that forced Pena to tap out. With the win, Shevchenko likely earned a rematch against champion Amanda Nunes.

Masvidal took home a bonus for his second-round finish of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the co-main event bout. Masvidal nearly finished Cerrone in the closing seconds of the opening round after knocking him down with a right hand. Cerrone was saved by the bell only to be finished in the second frame after being knocked down for the second time by a counter right hand.

Ngannou punched his ticket to a bonus by knocking out former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in 92 seconds. Arlovski missed with a right hand and Ngannou landed a counter uppercut that sent Arlovski crashing to the canvas.

The fourth Performance of the Night bonus went to Knight for his second-round submission of Alex Caceres. The bout kicked off the main card and was back and forth before Knight took Caceres’ back and sank in the choke forcing Caceres to tap out.

The 12-fight card featured four decisions, four submission wins, and four knockout finishes.

