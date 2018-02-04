HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLyoto Machida Earns Split Decision Over Eryk Anders, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Out of UFC 222 Due to Injury

UFC Fight Night 125 Machida vs Anders live results

featuredUFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredStipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier: The First Face-Off Ahead of UFC 226

Valentina Shevchenko Earns $50,000 Bonus For Bloody Beat Down At UFC Fight Night in Brazil

February 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko will leave Brazil with her first win at flyweight in the UFC as well as an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’ in her win over Priscila Cachoeira.

Shevchenko absolutely decimated Cachoeira in the fight as the former title contender out landed the UFC rookie 230-3 in total strikes before mercifully putting her away by rear naked choke in the second round.

Bantamweight contender Iuri Alcantara also took home $50,000 for his devastating first round knockout against former title contender Joe Soto on the preliminary card. Thiago Santos UFC 213 Fight Highlights

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results

Middleweight knockout artist Thiago Santos and his opponent Anthony Smith both earned $50,000 for their part in the ‘Fight of the Night’ after thrilling the Brazilian crowd as they kicked off the main card on Saturday night.

The UFC’s first ever show in Belem was definitely a success with a sold out crowd of 10,144 in attendance to witness hometown hero Lyoto Machida get a win in the main event as he defeated Eryk Anders by split decision. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA