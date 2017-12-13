Valentina Shevchenko Books UFC Flyweight Debut in February

               

December 13, 2017
Former UFC title challenger Valentina Shevchenko will make her flyweight debut in February when she takes on newcomer Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night from Belem, Brazil.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Tuesday.

Shevchenko has long been considered one of the favorites to challenge for the new UFC women’s flyweight title once she dropped down to 125 pounds but first things first she has to get a win under her belt in the weight class.

Shevchenko last fought in September when she lost a decision to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

As for Cachoeira, she makes her UFC debut with an impressive 8-0 record overall while competing primarily in Brazil throughout her career.

Cachoeira has earned knockouts in four of her past five wins so it should be an interesting matchup with Shevchenko, who is one of the most experienced Muay Thai kickboxers on the entire UFC roster.

UFC Fight Night from Brazil takes place on Feb. 3 with a main event still to be determined for the card.

