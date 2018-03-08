HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 215 Pre-Fight

featuredAmanda Nunes Headlines UFC 224, but Not Against Cris Cyborg

Chuck Liddell - UFC 54

featuredRandy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 7: Brian Ortega Moves into Striking Distance

Ronda Rousey receives her 6th degree black belt in Judo

featuredRonda Rousey Addresses Women’s Equality While Receiving 6th Degree Black Belt in Judo

USADA Shows Mercy on Ion Cutelaba; UFC Light Heavyweight Sidelined for Six Months

March 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

USADA announced on Thursday that UFC athlete Ion Cutelaba has accepted a six-month sanction after declaring the use of an alternative therapeutic treatment that is prohibited under certain routes of administration.

Cutelaba, 24, declared the use of ozone therapy on his doping control paperwork during out-of-competition tests conducted on October 18, 2017, and October 19, 2017. Ozone therapy is a treatment that can be administered in a variety of methods, some of which are prohibited under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Ion CutelabaBased on Cutelaba’s doping control paperwork, USADA contacted the athlete to request more information about the route of administration in order to establish whether the treatment was permissible. Cutelaba’s physician subsequently provided documentation indicating that the treatment was administered on October 3, 2017, and October 17, 2017, in a prohibited manner, as it involved a blood transfusion. The WADA Prohibited List prohibits the administration or reintroduction of blood or red blood cell products of any origin or quantity in the circulatory system, unless a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption has been obtained. While Cutelaba was unaware of the violation and declared the treatment on his doping control paperwork, he was unable to refute the documentation provided.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, an athlete’s period of ineligibility for using a prohibited method may be reduced due to an individual’s voluntary admission of a violation and/or pursuant to an analysis of the athlete’s degree of fault for the anti-doping policy violation. Here, after taking both of those factors into consideration, USADA determined that a reduction to six-months from the standard two-year period of ineligibility was an appropriate sanction under the rules for Cutelaba’s violation.

TRENDING > Randy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

Cutelaba’s six-month period of ineligibility began on November 3, 2017, the date he was provisionally suspended from competition. As a result of his violation, Cutelaba was previously removed from the fight card for the UFC 217 event in New York City that was held on November 4, 2017.

Cutelaba last set foot in the UFC Octagon on June 11, 2017, where he knocked out Henrique da Silva 22 seconds into their fight in Auckland, New Zealand.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA