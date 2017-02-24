HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

USADA Hands Tom Lawlor Lengthy Suspension for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

February 24, 2017
1 Comment

Tom Lawlor on Friday was handed a two-year suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after having tested positive for a prohibited substance in October. 

Lawlor, 33, tested positive for ostarine following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on Oct. 10, 2016. Ostarine is a prohibited substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.

Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a non-FDA approved selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) which is illegally sold in the United States and globally as a performance-enhancing substance, according to USADA.

TRENDING > Gian Villante Receives Retroactive Exemption, Remains Eligible for Shogun Rua Fight

Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements sold in the United States, which has prompted the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue warning letters to specific dietary supplement manufacturers stating that ostarine is an unapproved new drug and that selling the drug is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).

Lawlor’s two-year period of ineligibility began on Oct. 10, 2016, the date his positive sample was collected. 

Lawlor last fought in March of 2016, losing a unanimous decision to Corey Anderson at UFC 196.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 214 in Anaheim Moves to July

Feb 24, 2017No Comments24 Views

UFC officials on Friday announced that the promotion's Anaheim date was shifted again.

Derrick Lewis Receives Mini...

Although he has since revealed that he broke his

Feb 24, 2017

Gian Villante Receives Retr...

USADA announced on Friday that Gian Villante has been

Feb 24, 2017

Cris Cyborg: Holly Holm Doe...

Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino doesn't believe

Feb 24, 2017
  • Usmc8408

    Damn, dude was taking a trial drug! WTF is wrong with these people?!

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA