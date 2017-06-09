HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt

featuredDerrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

USADA Finds Ian McCall Not Guilty of UFC Anti-Doping Violation, Grants Exemption

June 9, 2017
No Comments

USADA announced on Friday that UFC athlete Ian McCall has been granted a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and will therefore not face an anti-doping policy violation after receiving an intravenous infusion of a non-prohibited substance in February of 2017.

On February 10, 2017, McCall, 32, received an intravenous infusion of normal saline solution at the recommendation of his physician to treat an acute medical condition. At the time of the intravenous infusion, McCall was scheduled to compete at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York, on February 11, 2017, but he was subsequently removed from the card due to illness.

Ian McCall - WEC 38Although saline is not prohibited under the UFC Anti-Doping Program, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List, which has been adopted by the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all intravenous infusions and/or injections of more than 50mL per 6-hour period are prohibited at all times unless the athlete obtains a TUE in advance, or if the infusion is legitimately received in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures, or clinical investigations.

TRENDING > Don’t Believe What You Read, Dana White is Running Mayweather vs. McGregor

After a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the potential violation, which included the retroactive TUE application process, USADA determined that the athlete had a diagnosed acute medical condition for which the use of an intravenous infusion is consistent with the standard of care. Because McCall’s TUE application was granted retroactively, his use of a prohibited method will not result in an anti-doping policy violation.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Don’t Believe What You Read, Dana White...

Jun 09, 20173 Comments45 Views

UFC president Dana White insists he is the point man putting together the blockbuster boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Julianna Pena - TUF18 Finale

Watch the UFC Auckland Q�...

Watch the Fight Night Auckland Q&A on Friday at

Jun 09, 2017
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Believes ...

Georges St-Pierre believes he can convince Dana White to

Jun 09, 2017
UFC Aukcland Weigh-in

Watch the UFC Auckland Cere...

Watch the UFC Fight Night Auckland ceremonial weigh-in on

Jun 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA