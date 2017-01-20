US President Donald J. Trump Takes Office, UFC Fighters Light Up Social Media

As Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, there was an uproar on social media, both in support of and against the new president.
Even a bunch of UFC fighters got in on the action.
TRENDING > Did Chael Sonnen Cross the Line in His Tito Ortiz Trash Talk?
While I hate politicians having been part of revolutions I appreciate the process of transferring power peacefully. Happy #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/dDPUtZk7kq
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 20, 2017
Having seen firsthand the horros of revolutions, and coups, the peaceful transfer of power is something to be celebrated! #inauguration
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 20, 2017
He’s the president now. Get over it, it’s a done deal. Stop wasting energy being mad, take the energy and focus it on something positive.
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) January 20, 2017
HAPPY TRUMP DAY!!
— Eddie Wineland (@EddieWineland) January 20, 2017
Yep…. no one showed up pretty empty #MAGA https://t.co/u5jmPieXF5
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) January 20, 2017
Yes! #americantrumpteam #newpresident #goodtrades #americanfirst #lesstaxes #morejobs #nomorepoliticalcorrectness #draintheswamp #newtrades #americantogether #nomoredivision #2017 #makeamericagreatagain #donaldtrump #usa #bestpresidentever #bestpresidentever #bestpresidentinhistory #bussiness #goodrelationship #keepingmyguns #moretrades #nomoreobamacare #weareonecountryundergod
This is what winning feels like. #MAGA #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/c6maZJOIYU
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) January 20, 2017
Its really happening !!! #TrumpInauguration #investituretrump
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) January 20, 2017
Congrats @realDonaldTrump
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 20, 2017
I kind of imagine they are having this pep talk: Obama: “Trump, get ready because the chair you’re about to sit on is almost an electric chair. It kills who wants to live and let live who wants to die. We need you not only to make ‘America Great Again’, we need you to make the world great again!” Trump: “I know my friend! But to make the world great again we need to start inside out. The commandment is ‘love your neighbor as yourself’ and you can only do it outside when it’s already a reality inside.” @realdonaldtrump @barackobama
HAPPY TRUMP DAY!!
— Eddie Wineland (@EddieWineland) January 20, 2017
The 45th President of The United States of America #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/D1EXTMoSL5
— Funny Vines (@FunnyVines) January 20, 2017