US President Donald J. Trump Takes Office, UFC Fighters Light Up Social Media

As Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, there was an uproar on social media, both in support of and against the new president.

Even a bunch of UFC fighters got in on the action.

While I hate politicians having been part of revolutions I appreciate the process of transferring power peacefully. Happy #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/dDPUtZk7kq — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 20, 2017

Having seen firsthand the horros of revolutions, and coups, the peaceful transfer of power is something to be celebrated! #inauguration — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 20, 2017

He’s the president now. Get over it, it’s a done deal. Stop wasting energy being mad, take the energy and focus it on something positive. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) January 20, 2017

HAPPY TRUMP DAY!! — Eddie Wineland (@EddieWineland) January 20, 2017

Yep…. no one showed up pretty empty #MAGA https://t.co/u5jmPieXF5 — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) January 20, 2017

