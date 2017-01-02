Urijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Recently retired Urijah Faber spoke exclusively to MMAWeekly.com shortly after his teammate, Cody Garbrandt, accomplished something that he was unable to do during his illustrious career. Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz to capture the UFC bantamweight championship.

Faber fought Cruz three times throughout his storied career. He defeated Cruz a decade ago when Faber was the defending WEC featherweight champion. He was never able, however, to defeat him under the UFC banner. Faber was also unsuccessful in his four attempts to secure a UFC championship. He succeeded in helping a teammate do it though.

Beginning his career in Ohio, Garbrandt eventually moved to Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., where his career began to truly blossom. Under the guidance of Faber and the coaches in Sacramento, Garbrandt quickly moved into the UFC, where he continued his undefeated streak and quickly rose up the bantamweight ranks.

In just under two years, Garbrandt went from making his Octagon debut to defeating one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world, toppling the man that only Faber had ever defeated before.

RELATED > Dominick Cruz: This Isn’t Tough, This Is Life (UFC 207 video)

Following Garbrandt’s success at UFC 207 on Friday night, it appeared that Faber couldn’t have been happier had he won the belt himself, noting that Garbrandt was destined to not only with the belt, but to become the greatest of all time.

Check out what else Faber had to say in this MMAWeekly.com Exclusive…

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram