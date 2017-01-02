HOT OFF THE WIRE
Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

January 2, 2017
1 Comment

Urijah Faber and Cody GarbrandtRecently retired Urijah Faber spoke exclusively to MMAWeekly.com shortly after his teammate, Cody Garbrandt, accomplished something that he was unable to do during his illustrious career. Garbrandt defeated Dominick Cruz to capture the UFC bantamweight championship.

Faber fought Cruz three times throughout his storied career. He defeated Cruz a decade ago when Faber was the defending WEC featherweight champion. He was never able, however, to defeat him under the UFC banner. Faber was also unsuccessful in his four attempts to secure a UFC championship. He succeeded in helping a teammate do it though.

Beginning his career in Ohio, Garbrandt eventually moved to Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., where his career began to truly blossom. Under the guidance of Faber and the coaches in Sacramento, Garbrandt quickly moved into the UFC, where he continued his undefeated streak and quickly rose up the bantamweight ranks.

In just under two years, Garbrandt went from making his Octagon debut to defeating one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world, toppling the man that only Faber had ever defeated before. 

RELATED > Dominick Cruz: This Isn’t Tough, This Is Life (UFC 207 video)

Following Garbrandt’s success at UFC 207 on Friday night, it appeared that Faber couldn’t have been happier had he won the belt himself, noting that Garbrandt was destined to not only with the belt, but to become the greatest of all time.

Check out what else Faber had to say in this MMAWeekly.com Exclusive…

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

dana-lookin4afight-graphic-750

Dana White Lookin’ for a Fight Season 2...

Jan 02, 20171 Comment30 Views

Matt Serra, Din Thomas and UFC President Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine.

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

Amanda Nunes: ‘That&#...

Amanda Nunes had a hand in ushering Miesha Tate

Jan 02, 2017
Jon Jones Happy New Year

Jon Jones Rings in the New ...

Jon Jones rang in the New Year by taking

Jan 01, 2017
Dominick Cruz - UFC 207 Post

Dominick Cruz: This IsnR...

Following his UFC bantamweight championship loss, Dominick Cruz took

Jan 01, 2017
  • Ray D.

    I like Cody. I think he’s really really good also. I had him as the clear favorite against Cruz as it is just a bad match up for him. Cody has straight crisp punches with power and can stay in the pocket and eat Dominick’s punches. Dominick has looping punches and isn’t actually known as a knockout artist. The shortest distance between two points will always be a straight line.
    With that being said, I don’t agree with the title with Urijah saying Cody is destined to be the greatest (dont want to listen to it). I think that belt will be passed around between Cody, TJ, and Dom.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA